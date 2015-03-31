A tech millionaire explains how to hire the best people, based on an email exchange he had with Mark Zuckerberg

Chamath Palihapitiya, founder of The Social+ Capital Partnership and a former Facebook employee, believes there are 10 core values that make an employee worth hiring.

Palihapitiya shared these attributes in an email exchange with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg back in 2009, he revealed in a new post on Medium.

“By no means were they the values as presented to employees at that time (or ever), but they became my rallying cry,” he wrote. “It was how I (sometimes ruthlessly) evaluated, recruited and managed the Growth team and its how I often judge how other teams I’m involved with are doing now.”

Palihapitiya notes the list may not fit everyone, but he points out these values to every company he works with.

“It’s not that each company has to be the same, but it is to illustrate that you can’t be afraid of standing for something,” he wrote.

Here are the values, as listed in his post on Medium:

Very high IQ

Strong sense of purpose

Relentless focus on success

Aggressive and competitive

High quality bar bordering on perfectionism

Likes changing and disrupting things

New ideas on how to do things better

High integrity

Surrounds themselves with good people

Cares about building real value (over perception)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.