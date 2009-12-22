How To Hire A Great iPhone Developer

Before you embark on the search for a developer, there are a few important factors to consider about what an app will do for your business, and how you should approach the development process.

Ryan Unger, Partner and Creative Director of Punchkick Interactive, advises, 'Before investing in an iPhone app, step back and ask the tough business questions about why you are developing it, who your audience is, and if it is the best medium to reach your target market.'

Pete Nofelt, Co-Founder of Perk Mobile, also suggests that you 'spend some time thinking of what the app is NOT about.'

While you are planning, consider this: 'The key to success with iPhone and mobile apps is taking 5% of what might be possible in a desktop experience and focusing on delivering that in a very easy to use app. That 5% must deliver real value to the end user or they'll never launch it a second time,' according to Alex Bratton, of LexTech. He indicates three specific questions to consider before you sit down with an app developer:

1. What is the key benefit I want a user to get from using this app?

2. What other apps exist that are competitive and why will mine be different?

3. What is this app going to do for my business?

Figuring out these elements before you dive in will focus your project and make you better able to provide your developer with precise guidelines for what you want.