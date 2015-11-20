Facebook makes it easier to see less of your ex after a breakup

Facebook’s mission may be to make the world more connected, but the social network at least recognises that it’s sometimes better to create distance when a relationship ends.

On Thursday Facebook announced new tools in its mobile app that prompt you to see less of your ex after you change your relationship status.

“When a relationship ends, we’ve heard from people that they sometimes have questions about the options available to them on Facebook,” Facebook product manager Kelly Winters said in a blog post.

Now Facebook can ask if you want to hide your ex’s activity in your News Feed without you having to manually unfollow or block the person. Facebook will also not suggest your ex when trying to tag friends in photos you upload.

The app can also hide all posts of yours from said ex (unless the person is tagged) and prompt you to look back through and edit who can see past posts of the two of you together.

The new feature isn’t the first time Facebook has addressed the delicate nature of breakups on its network. The “On This Day” feature that shows your past activity on the same day from years past can filter out individual people to keep them from showing up in your digital memories.

Facebook said it has begun testing its new breakup tools in the US on mobile and plans to “make changes and roll them out further based on people’s feedback.”

