How to hide games in your Steam library to reduce clutter and put your favourite games front-and-centre

Hiding Steam games can help you cut clutter, and organise your game collection, without removing games from your library.

A recent Steam update has the library looking a little different than it used to.

One of the new features is that you can now hide games from your Steam library. It hasn’t been a widely hyped feature, but can be immensely useful, especially if you have more games than you can count.

Hiding games on Steam is a great way to organise your library. If there are games that you know you never play, you can hide them, so they don’t take up any space in your list of games.

Here’s how to hide games, on both Windows and Mac.

How to hide Steam games in your library



1. Open Steam, and navigate to your library. You can do this by clicking the large “Library” button at the top of the Steam window.

2. You can manage your games in two ways: through the default sidebar on the left side of your screen, or through the tiles in the middle of the screen.

In either the sidebar or a tile, find the game you want to hide and right-click it.

3. In the drop-down menu that opens, go to “Manage” and then, in the new sub-menu, click “Hide this game.”

Ross James/Business Insider Right click the game you want to hide, and navigate the sub-menus to find ‘Hide this game.’

That’s it! You’ve hidden the game on Steam.

To unhide a game on Steam, search for the title of the hidden game, and it should show up under a category called “Hidden.” Right-click the title, go to “Manage” again, and select either “Unhide this game” or “Remove from Hidden” (the exact wording will change depending on your version of Steam).

Ross James/Business Insider Remembering just one title you’ve hidden should help you find the ‘Hidden’ folder.

