How to hide rows in Google Sheets on on a computer or mobile device

Michelle Greenlee
ShutterstockYou can hide rows in Google Sheets on desktop or mobile.

You can hide rows in Google Sheets just as easily as in Microsoft Excel and it’s a quick process on either a computer or mobile device.

Here’s how to do it.

How to hide rows in Google Sheets on a computer

1. Open the Google Sheet you want to edit on your Mac or PC.

2. Select the row you want to hide.

3. Right-click the selected row and choose Hide row from the menu that opens. Two arrows will appear in place of the hidden row.

How to hide rows google sheets 2Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderRight click and tap ‘Hide row.’

You can unhide the rows by clicking one of the arrows that appeared in place of the hidden row number. The hidden row then will reappear.

How to hide rows in Google Sheets on a mobile device

1. From the Google Sheets app, open the Google Sheets document you want to edit.

2. If you’re using an iPhone, simply select the rows you want to hide and tap on them. On the menu that appears, choose “Hide row.”

How to hide rows google sheets ios 2Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderTap ‘Hide row’ on the menu.

3. The process on an Android is similar. Tap and hold the row you want to hide. On the menu that appears above the selected row, tap the three vertical dots and choose “Hide row.”

How to hide rows google sheets android 2Michelle Greenlee/Business InsiderUnhiding rows on an Android is similar to an iPhone.

Unhide the row by repeating the above steps, then choosing Unhide row from the menu.

