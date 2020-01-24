How to hide your online status on WhatsApp to protect your privacy

- You can easily hide your online status on WhatsApp to protect your privacy.
- The default setting on WhatsApp allows everyone to view your online status – or the last time you were active on the app – which can be changed in Settings.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .
If you use WhatsApp regularly, chances are you have spotted the last login status next to the name of some of your contacts.
WhatsApp allows its users to see the last time their contacts were active on the platform as well as whether they are currently using the app.
While this feature makes communication more transparent, privacy is important.
If you do not want your WhatsApp contacts to know your online status on the messaging app, you can easily hide your online status on WhatsApp through the app’s settings. Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)
How to hide online status on WhatsApp
1. Launch the WhatsApp application from your iPhone or Android.
2. Select “Settings” from the menu at the bottom of the screen.
3. In Settings, select “Account.”
4. In the Account page, find and select “Privacy.”
5. Tap “Last Seen” to select your online status.
6. You have two options to hide your online or “Last Seen” status – limit your online status to only your contacts, or hide it from everyone.
7. Once you’ve made a selection, your online or “Last Seen” status will be visible to just your contacts, or no one at all, depending on your selection. Note that if you select to hide your “Last Seen” status from everyone, you also won’t be able to to view other users’ online status.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to block someone on the WhatsApp iPhone app in 2 different ways
-
How to use WhatsApp on your iPad through a web browser and connected iPhone
-
How to send a Memoji on WhatsApp on your iPhone with iOS 13
-
How to use WhatsApp on your iPhone to send private or group messages, make calls, and video chat internationally
-
How to video chat on WhatsApp using your iPhone or Android device
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.