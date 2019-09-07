How to hide your LinkedIn profile from public view to reduce spam and unwanted requests

WOCinTech Chat/flickr You can hide your LinkedIn profile from public view by changing a few settings.

To hide your LinkedIn profile, you’ll need to edit your Privacy settings. You can access these settings from your profile on a computer or the LinkedIn mobile app.

Hiding your LinkedIn profile can be useful if you’re being spammed with recruitment requests, or you don’t want your information to show up on Google.

Most LinkedIn users are on the site for the networking and job opportunities it provides. Not only can you connect with your colleagues and potential employers, but you can also fill your profile with a list of your professional accomplishments and skills.

However, it’s also possible to hide your profile if you decide you don’t want it to be visible to others. LinkedIn has settings which allow you to hide certain information from other users.

But if you don’t want your information to be picked up by search engines, and want to hide it from everyone, you should know how to hide your entire LinkedIn profile.

Luckily, you can hide your LinkedIn profile on both desktop and the iPhone and Android mobile app. Here’s how.

How to hide your LinkedIn profile on desktop



1. Go to https://www.linkedin.com and log in using your user name and password.

2. In the menu bar that runs along the top of your screen, select the “Me” option that appears below a miniaturized version of your profile photo, and click “View Profile.”

3. Click the “Edit public profile & URL” option on the right-hand side of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Open the ‘Edit public profile & URL’ menu from your LinkedIn profile.

4. Under the “Edit Visibility” option on the left side of the screen, toggle the lever next to “Your profile’s public visibility” to off, to hide it from non-LinkedIn users and search engines. You will then see a message confirming that the change has been made, and the lever will be labelled “Off.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the visibility switch to set it to ‘Off,’ and hide your profile.

How to hide your LinkedIn profile on mobile



Note that this process is the same on both iOS and Android.

1. Open the LinkedIn app via the icon on your device’s home screen.

2. To the left of the search bar in the top part of your screen, tap your profile picture, and then tap “View Profile.”

3. In the top right-hand corner of your screen, tap the Settings icon, which looks like a gear.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You’ll find your public profile options in the Privacy tab.

4. Choose the Privacy tab at the top, and then tap “Edit your public profile.”

5. Under “Edit Visibility,” make sure the “Your profile’s public visibility” option is toggled to “Off.”

