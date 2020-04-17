How to hide your Instagram stories from one of your followers or a group of users

Jeff Chiu/AP You can easily hide your Instagram stories from certain followers.

You can hide your Instagram stories from one of your followers or a group of followers.

To hide your Instagram story, you need to access your account’s privacy settings and add them to the “Hide Story From” list.

To grant a follower or group of followers access to your Instagram stories in the future, you must remove them from the list.

Instagram stories are a fun, interactive way to share a reel of your favourite moments. This slideshow feature lets users animate and caption multiple photos, videos, and gifs to tell a “story” beyond their carefully curated photo board. Similar to Snapchat’s timed messages, Instagram stories disappear unless you add them to your profile as Highlights.

If your profile isn’t private, your stories are visible to anyone, even people without an Instagram account. The only way to completely restrict the public from viewing your Instagram stories is to make your account private.

But if you just want to prevent specific followers from viewing your stories, you can add them to a select list located in your Instagram’s privacy settings.

Here’s how you do it on your iPhone and Android.

How to hide your Instagram stories from your profile from a single user



1. While viewing your Instagram feed, tap on the profile icon for the user you want to hide your story from.

2. Once on their Instagram page, select the menu icon in the upper right corner of your profile.

3. Select “Hide Your Story” from the menu that appears from the bottom. Your story will now be hidden from this Instagram user.

Abbey White/Business Insider This menu allows you to block, report and restrict another user’s profile.

How to hide your Instagram stories from a group of users

1. While viewing your Instagram feed, tap on your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Tap the menu icon in the upper right corner of your profile.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Three horizontal lines represent the Instagram main account menu.

4. Tap the “Settings” gear icon in the menu that appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider On iPhones, it will be the first option and on Androids the very last.

5. Select “Privacy.”

6. Tap “Story.”

7. Underneath the heading “Hide Story From,” select “# People.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The number represents how many Instagram users can’t see your stories.

8. Tap all the users you want your Instagram stories hidden from to select them.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider A blue checkmark will appear next to the Instagram users you want to hide your stories from.

9. On Androids, tap the arrow in the upper left corner of your screen when you have finished adding users to the list. iPhone users should select “Done” in the top right.

