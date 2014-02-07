How To Hide People On Facebook Without Unfriending Them

Most of us have Facebook friends who feel the need to constantly post pointless statuses about their day.

You could simply block these people, but they might be a friend or family member you don’t want to offend. Fortunately, Facebook has a way for you to hide people without unfriending them.

Here’s how.

Go to your Facebook. Find an update you don’t want to see on your News Feed. Scroll the cursor over to the right to see this drop-down menu. Click “I don’t want to see this” to make sure the status doesn’t keep appearing on your News Feed and then click “Unfollow” so that person won’t pop up on your feed ever again.

Now, go the chat section of Facebook. At the bottom of the screen, click the options icon and go to advanced settings.

This menu should appear. Go to “Turn Off Chat For Only Some Friends” and type in the names of the people you don’t want to chat with.

Once you complete these steps, you’re profile will still look normal. The people you are trying to hide from can still post to your wall, but you’ll never have to worry about seeing statuses in your News Feed or have them message you.

