How to hide comments on Instagram live in 5 simple steps

Chrissy Montelli
happydancing/ShutterstockIt’s easy to hide comments on Instagram live to share content with your followers more comfortably.

Though Instagram used to be an exclusively photo-based social media site, it has since evolved to include video and live streaming capabilities.

While Instagram is still based heavily in visual narratives of its users’ livelihoods, users can also write comments on others’ photos, videos, and livestreams.

Sometimes, though, a user might want to disable commenting on their livestream, for a multitude of reasons. In that case, hiding commentary is simple. Here’s how to turn off comments on Instagram Live.

How to hide comments on Instagram Live

1. Once you’ve opened Instagram and logged in to your account, tap on the camera icon in the upper left corner.

How to hide comments on Instagram live 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the camera icon.

2. At the bottom of the screen, swipe between the camera options (Normal, Create, Boomerang, etc.) until you locate the “Live” option. Make sure that the Live option is centered under the circular capture button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderLocate the ‘Live’ option.

3. Tap the circular capture button to begin your livestream.

4. At the bottom of your screen, tap the three vertical dots located next to the comment field.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the three vertical dot icon.

5. Tap “Turn Off Commenting.”

How to hide comments on Instagram live 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect ‘Turn Off Commenting.’

At this point, people who view your Instagram livestream won’t be able to send comments, and you won’t be able to view any comments that have already been sent.

You can turn the comments back on by repeating step four and tapping “Turn On Commenting.” Once you turn commenting back on, you should be able to see comments from before you disabled commenting as well.

