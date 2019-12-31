How to hide your birthday information on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

Reuters You can easily hide your birthday information on Facebook on a computer or mobile device.

You can hide your birthday on Facebook by changing your privacy settings on a computer or mobile device.

You have the option to hide your part of your birthday information or entirely.

Facebook is capable of holding a plethora of personal details: Your hometown, phone number, past relationships, where you’ve been and lived – and of course your birthday.

If you would prefer to keep that information private, you can do so by changing the privacy settings for your birthday.

Here’s how to hide your birthday on Facebook on a computer or mobile device.

How to hide your birthday on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to facebook.com on a Mac or PC and log into your account, if you aren’t already logged in.

2. Go to your profile by clicking your name in the top toolbar.

3. Click on “Edit Profile,” located on the lower-right side of your cover photo.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Edit Profile’ or ‘About.’

4. Scroll down and select “Edit your about info” at the bottom of the menu. You can also access this page by going right to the “About” tab on your profile page.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Edit your about info.’

5. Select “Contact and Basic Info” in the left sidebar

6. Hover the cursor over the “Birth Date” or “Birth Year” section and select the people icon next to “Edit.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You have the option to partially hide your birthday information or completely.

7. Click into the drop-down menus next to the date and year and select “Only Me” for each option.

8. Hit “Save Changes.”

How to hide your birthday on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app on an iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the lower right-hand corner.

3. Select “View your profile.”

4. Tap “Edit Profile.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Edit Profile’ on the front page of your profile.

5. Scroll to the bottom and select “Edit Your About Info.”

6. Tap “Edit” next to the “Basic Info” section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Edit’ to change setting for birthday information.

7. Select the drop-down next to the part of your birthday information you want to change the privacy settings for and select “More Options.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘More Options’ to change privacy setting.

8. Change the privacy setting to “Only Me.”

9. Repeat steps seven and eight if you want to fully privatize your birthday information.

10. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap “Save.”

