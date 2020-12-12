How to hide apps on an Android using the phone's launcher or a third-party app

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images There are a few ways to hide apps on an Android smartphone, depending on the type.

You can hide apps from most Android phone home screens and app drawers so that you have to search for them if you want to use them.

Hiding apps can, for instance, prevent friends, family, or children from accessing them.

If you don’t have a phone that supports app-hiding, you can download a third-party app launcher that does allow it.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Most Android users know that you can disable or uninstall apps from an Android phone if you don’t want to see them anymore. But what if you don’t want to delete the app data, or still want the ability to readily use it whenever?

Maybe you’re trying to hide work apps from little fingers or dating apps from inquisitive family members or friends. Regardless, you’ll be glad to hear that hiding apps keeps them from appearing in your regular scrolling, but enables them to still appear in your app drawer when you search for them. However, it’s important to note that hiding apps will not achieve full privacy of your data, as the apps are still searchable.

How to hide apps on your Android phone

Depending on what type of phone you have, there are a few different methods you can use to hide apps on an Android OS.

How to hide apps on a Samsung or LG phone

1. Long-tap on any empty space on your home screen.

2. In the bottom right corner, tap the button for home screen settings.

3. Scroll down on that menu and tap “Hide apps.”

4. In the menu that pops up, select any apps you want to hide, then tap “Apply.”

How to hide apps on a phone that runs MIUI (Xiaomi Redmi Phones)

1. Open the Security app.

2. Tap the icon for App Lock.

3. Select the apps you want to hide.

How to hide apps on a OnePlus phone

1. Open the app drawer.

2. Swipe from left to right on the screen to open the Hidden Space.

3. Tap the + icon in the top right corner.

4. Select the apps you want to hide. Return to this space when you want to use them.

How to hide apps on a Huawei phone

Note: This method only works for apps that haven’t been downloaded yet. If you’d like to hide an app you already have using this method, you’ll need to delete it and redownload it during this process.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Go to Privacy & Security.

3. Tap PrivateSpace.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up PrivateSpace.

5. Download any apps you’d like to keep private.

How to hide apps on an Android phone with a third-party app

If none of these options are available, you can also use a third-party app to allow you to hide apps.

One popular app is Nova Launcher â€” though it’s worth noting that the paid version app will change the feel and use of your Android phone. If you don’t want that, skip to our next suggestion.

1. Download Nova Launcher Prime from the Google Play Store.

2. Set it as your default app launcher.

3. Open the Nova Settings App.

4. Tap “App & widget drawers.”

5. Tap “Hide Apps” under Drawer groups.

6. Check the box next to the apps you want to hide.

If you’d prefer, you can use Nova Launcher’s free version to disguise apps you don’t want seen by changing their name and icon. To do so:

1. Open the app drawer.

2. Long-tap on the app you want to disguise.

3. Tap “Edit.”

4. Change the name to whatever you want, then tap the icon to change it.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.