How to hide the Instagram filters you don't use

If you’re an avid Instagram user, chances are you have some filters that are your favourites and some that go untouched.

Instagram makes it simple to hide and re-arrange filters that you don’t use, and it only takes a moment.

First you’ll need to make sure you have the latest version of Instagram on your phone, which you can download here. Next, just snap a photo or choose one from your camera roll, which will bring up the traditional list of filters.

To hide a filter, just tap and hold down a finger on the one you want to remove. You’ll now be able to drag it upwards into the “Drag to hide” box above.

You can also use the same method to drag and re-arrange filters; just drag the filter you’d like to move over to the position you’d prefer it to be in the carousel and drop it in.

There’s also an alternative method that lets you accomplish the same thing but in list form. If you scroll all the way to the right, you’ll see a “Manage” button. Tap that, and you’ll be able to hide and re-order your filters without dragging and dropping.

You can download the latest version of Instagram for iPhone over at the App Store, and for Android over at the Google Play store.

