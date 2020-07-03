How to hide a show on Quibi and remove it from your 'For You' recommendations list

damircudic/Getty Images Quibi uses its ‘For You’ feed to promote certain shows on its home screen, but you can hide content if you’re not interested in it.

You can hide a show on Quibi that appears on the “For You” feed, the app’s list of recommended content.

If you aren’t interested in a Quibi show, you can hide it from the feed by tapping the three dots underneath the show’s image and select “Not Interested.”

If you hide a Quibi show from your “For You” feed, you can still find it on the “Browse” screen.

Quibi’s subscription-based video streaming service already has a significant amount of content – over 100 shows. That’s a lot of content vying for your attention as a new subscriber.

To help you parse out what to watch, Quibi uses its “For You” feed to promote certain shows on its home screen, which is the default view when you start the app.

If you have no interest in a particular show, you can hide it from your feed so you won’t need to see it over and over when you load or navigate the app.

Keep in mind the show is not permanently removed from your app. If you later decide you want to see the show, you can find it by tapping “Browse” at the bottom of the screen and browsing or searching for it.

Here’s how to hide shows on the mobile streaming platform.

How to hide a show on Quibi from your “For You” screen

1. Launch the Quibi app.

2. On the For You screen tap “For You” at the bottom of the screen.

3. When you see a show you want to hide, tap the three dots in the show’s window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider These three dots can be found in the lower-right corner of a title’s window.

4. In the pop-up menu, tap “Not Interested.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider This menu also lets you view more show details, follow or download the show, and more.

5. A message will appear confirming that the show is hidden from your Quibi feed.

6. If you selected it by mistake, you can temporarily tap “Undo.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After the screen refreshes, the undo option will be gone.

