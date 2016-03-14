This is the best product for hiding a hangover

Shutterstock Don’t let the bags under your eyes give you away.

Puffy eyes, dehydration, headache, dark circles, and general sluggishness — you know the symptoms. It’s a hangover.

But just because you had a little too much fun last night doesn’t mean you should look like it all day.

The dead giveaway for a hangover is in the eyes. When you wake up after not getting a lot of sleep, and your body is processing a lot of alcohol, the skin under your eyes has a puffy appearance, and the dark circles under your eyes are more pronounced.

But luckily there’s an easy way to beat that. And don’t worry — it doesn’t involve any late-night wizardry.

Eye de-puffers, like Kiehl’s Facial Fuel De-Puffer ($20), are specially formulated to reduce the bags underneath your eyes after a late night. A roll-on like this works perfectly as a quick morning eye pick-me-up.

It works by giving your under-eye skin an injection of caffeine, constricting blood vessels and reducing the appearance of swelling, according to

dermatologist Cheryl Karche. The effects of caffeine will likely be temporary, but hopefully the bags under your eyes will be, too.

Kiehl’s Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer ($20)

For extra bag-busting power, many recommend storing the stick in the fridge while you’re not using it, as cold can also help get rid of puffiness. (Another product-less solution recommends sticking a cold compress on your eyes for five minutes in the morning, but we can’t comment on how effective it is.)

Oh, and also don’t forget your eye drops and to drink plenty of water.

So there you have it — an easy way to look like a million bucks even when you’re not quite feeling like it.

