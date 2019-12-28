Gas isn't harmful to a baby's health but it can be painful. Here's how to help your baby feel better

Insung Jeon/Getty Images A baby will often swallow air while breast or bottle feeding, causing a buildup of gas in their stomach or lower intestine.

Gas is normal for babies, but it can be painful if too much builds up in the stomach or colon.

There are several techniques parents can use to help babies get rid of gas, including burping and leg exercises to get rid of lower gas.

If excess gas comes with other symptoms like blood in the stool, then your baby will need to go to a doctor for examination.

This article was reviewed by Sara Siddiqui, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone.

Babies get gas just like the rest of us. But too much gas can be painful for babies. Here’s what you need to know about burping and other techniques that can help prevent gas buildup and make your baby more comfortable.

Babies get gas while feeding but burping can help



This can happen if your baby is not properly latched to the nipple or is in an incorrect feeding position, says Dr. Mike Marinus, MD, a pediatric chiropractor who researches colic and reflux in babies.

Babies may also swallow more air if they have a condition called tongue-tie, which leads to improper latch during feeding.

Babies gastrointestinal tract is not developed fully and may be a factor for babies having excessive gas. Moreover their abdominal muscles are also not well developed in the first few months after birth, which also makes it difficult for babies to push out air on their own. That’s why many infants will need help getting rid of gas early on.

Experts recommend burping your baby whenever you switch breasts if you are breastfeeding, or for every 2 to 3 ounces of liquid if bottle-feeding. If babies squirm or turn away while feeding, this may be a sign that they need to burp.

Marinus suggests using an upright position when burping to help the air rise upward through the esophagus and out the mouth. Most babies stop needing to be burped until around 4 to 6 months of age.

How to help babies who have excess gas



If burping doesn’t help, Marinus recommends a few other steps to help relieve or prevent gas:

Check for feeding difficulties. This can include issues with latching, not feeding in a “head above feet” position, or a possible tongue-tie. Help with lower gas. Babies arching their backs, having a swollen belly, and pushing until red in the face can be signs that they need to pass gas. You can help by moving your baby’s legs in a bicycle motion or pushing the legs gently up toward the chest. Foods. What mums eat can show up in their breast milk and cause more gas for babies, particularly foods like cauliflower, cabbage, beans, and broccoli, Marinus says. Babies may also be sensitive to certain foods like dairy or gluten and mums may need to remove this from their diet or find a formula substitute. Probiotics. Probiotics are bacteria that can help with digestion and have been shown to reduce gassiness in people with digestive issues. You can look for baby products that contain Lactobacillus reuteri to help your baby with excess gas.

Crying can be a sign of pain, but is probably not a serious issue



Gas buildup can cause a lot of pain for your infant and cause crying spells lasting longer than 3 hours, known as colic. This is not only distressing for the baby but for the parents as well.

Gas itself is not a dangerous condition, but in rare cases, it can be a sign of more serious issues, Marinus says.

“Other symptoms to look out for might be not pooping, blood in the stool or blood in the vomit, being so fussy that they cannot be calmed by any means and possibly a fever.” You should see the paediatrician if any of these symptoms occur.

Other reasons to visit the paediatrician are if the baby is exhibiting persistent crying, inconsolability, poor weight gain, blood in the stool, or a fever.

