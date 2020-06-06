How to help the fight against systemic racism

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images People take part in a rally on April 29, 2015 at Union Square in New York, held in solidarity with demonstrators in Baltimore, Maryland demanding justice for an African-American man who died of severe spinal injuries sustained in police custody.

Across the US, people are marching in the streets, demanding an end to police brutality and racial inequality.

But the issue of racism and violence against black Americans runs deep.

While it may feel like too big of an issue to dismantle, you can make a difference.

Here’s a list of resources and ways you can help fight systemic racism.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For more than a week, Americans have taken to the streets to fight against the police killing of yet another black man.

Millions watched as George Floyd cried out in pain, begging the white police officer kneeling on his neck not to kill him.

“I can’t breathe,” were his among last words. But we’ve heard them before.

Racism and the killing of black people at the hands of law enforcement is a systemic issue that has plagued our nation for decades – but in sporadic moments of our history, a spark catches, and the collective fire to make change ignites.

The consecutive murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Tony McDade – to name but a few who have filtered into the mainstream conscience – has ignited widespread action. Tens of thousands have gathered across US cities daily to protest police brutality, despite the threat of a global pandemic.

“While we’ve made progress over the years, this feels like a moment when people all over the country recognise that half-measures are not enough. This is a deep, centuries-in-the-making challenge that we face to undo racism, and we need decisive action,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told Insider.

“Everybody’s got to be an activist. It’s not enough to just give. You have to at least find some way to stand up and participate,” Lieberman said.

The typical ways to help any cause apply here – educate, exercise your civic rights, volunteer, and donate. Here are some resources and tips to figure out the best ways for you to help.

You can educate yourself on the history of systemic racism.

AP Photo

It’s important to understand the breadth of history at hand.

Learning about the history of black oppression and police violence can help you understand the severity of the issue, and how ingrained racial discrimination is in US society.

“I think people of goodwill who don’t know our history really need to make up for lost time,” Lieberman said. “Educating ourselves is so important.”

Black Lives Matter is not a new fight – black organisers have always been advocating for change.

Layla F. Saad, an anti-racism educator, international speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, wrote about this in the Guardian:

“In order to understand what we are seeing on the news and experiencing in our lives, it’s important to understand how history has shaped this moment. Reaching back to books published by black thinkers and feminists decades ago shows us (depressingly) how things are still very much the same, but also (empoweringly) gives us language and context for understanding what we are seeing now – and therefore the ability to disrupt tactics of oppression that still operate today.”

As a basic starting point, here’s a brief list of things to read, watch, and listen to:

Books

Documentaries and movies available on streaming platforms now

Podcasts

An additional list of educational things to watch from Insider’s Gabbi Shaw can be found here.

You can fill out the US census and vote.

Flickr/Steven Depolo

Lieberman expressed the importance in filling out the US Census so they are counted properly for federal funding and political districting.

The US has a history of miscounting black populations, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, exercising the right to vote and actively working to elect officials who will fight for change is an essential step to fight systemic racism, Lieberman said.

“Fight for the right to vote, and ensure that you work to build the strongest political power for people who believe in equality and democracy,” she said. “As we work and fight for systemic change, people have to get familiar with the issues that the people we elect to office are grappling with, and hold them accountable.”

For a quick link to voter registration and information, click here.

In a Medium post this week, former President Barack Obama pointed out how important it is to pay attention to local elections.

“It’s mayors and county executives that appoint most police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police unions,” he wrote. “It’s district attorneys and state’s attorneys that decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately charge those involved in police misconduct. Those are all elected positions.”

You can donate to organisations that focus on the issue, or volunteer.

Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images Several organisations and collectives called for a gathering to pay tribute to Georges Floyd killed by police in Minneapolis.

You can usually make the most impact by supporting local organisations in your area, so taking some time to research is smart. If you’re in a position to do so, Lieberman recommended making your financial contribution to organisations monthly, rather than one-time.

“I think people who can need to give, because this is a dire time for millions of Americans. But we also need to support organisations that are led by people of colour, and work alongside organisations led by people of colour to really press for the agenda of racial equality and equity,” Lieberman said.

To find reliable organisations to donate to, Lieberman suggests thinking critically and putting in the effort to find reputable sources.

“Go on their websites and start reading. Read about their work and read about their history,” she said.

Here are a few examples of organisations seeking donations. Many have local chapters, so you could donate to the chapter in your area:

Charity Navigator, a nonprofit that reviews and rates organisations, has a page dedicated to charities that support civil rights here. Black Lives Matter also compiled bail funds by state and city.

If you don’t have the funds to donate, you can also volunteer.

You can contact your local officials and push for change.

Scott Heins/Getty Images New York State Assembly Member Tremaine Wright speaks at a press conference in the borough of Brooklyn calling for the passing of bills to increase police accountability throughout New York state on June 4, 2020 in New York City.

Political reform begins at the local level, as former President Barack Obama reminded people this week.

“All politics are local. You can’t be in a community and not be engaged in what goes on there,” Lieberman said.

Organisations like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP have outlined key policy changes that they’re demanding.

Make your voice heard by calling and writing to your elected officials, from your town to D.C.

You can sign petitions and use templates activists have made.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images A person holds up a sign as protesters kneel on Canal St during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 31, 2020 in New York.

You may have seen some of these being shared on social media. The Black Lives Matter website, for example, has created a list of petitions you can sign to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

The website also has pre-written emails to local officials demanding the arrests of officers involved in police brutality, legislation to fight for racial equality, support for incarcerated individuals, and more.

You can protest. Experts have offered advice on how to stay safe while doing so.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Police advance on demonstrators who are protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the last week, exercising their First Amendment right to assembly.

But the coronavirus pandemic and police response to curtailing the protests with tear gas, rubber bullets, and other methods make these demonstrations potentially dangerous. Here’s a guide on how to safely prepare and what to do if you’re hit with tear gas.

Furthermore, if attending the protests as a non-black person, Jumaane Williams, a political activist and public advocate in New York City, recommended following the lead of black organisers.

The people, the communities, who are feeling the most pain, need to take the lead expressing that pain.#WeAreNotOk#IAmNotOk pic.twitter.com/zN1ffbc6oP — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) May 30, 2020

Lieberman had a special message for white protesters to remain peaceful.

“Those who call themselves white allies who run around engaging in violence … you have no excuse to do that. White people have no excuse for making black people more vulnerable to targeting by the police than they already are. Engaging in violence is counterproductive right now,” she said.

You can support black-owned businesses.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images Open storefront displaying a Black Owned Business sign in Brooklyn, New York.

You can use your wallet to support black-owned businesses and invest in black communities.

The Black Lives Matter website has listed out Black-owned businesses that have been destroyed or financially compromised during the protests.

To find a list of local, black-owned businesses, check out these apps:

Black Nation – an app that allows you to search for black-owned businesses in your area and gives business owners the opportunity to create visibility for their company for free

EatOkra – a black-owned restaurant app directory that will connect you to local cuisine

Official Black Wall Street – an app that will connect you to thousands of black-owned businesses

Support Black Owned – a search engine/app to help you find black-owned businesses

WeBuyBlack – an online marketplace that promotes products from black-owned businesses. Among other things, you can find books, clothes, gifts, art, home goods, and jewellery.

You can support black artists.

Celia Fernandez/Insider

Here are some accounts you can follow on social media:

You can also follow the hashtag #supportblackartists or check out this list of organisations Artnet compiled to elevate emerging black artists, creators, and thinkers.

You can initiate uncomfortable conversations about race.

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images A protester holds a sign that says, ‘White Silence is Violence’ and ‘#BLM’ with the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge behind them as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest of police racism.

For some tips on how to discuss race with friends and family, check out this episode of NPR’s “Code Switch.”

“It’s important for white people not to get defensive for being called out as benefiting from racism,” Lieberman said. “It may not be your fault, but you do benefit. It is a privilege to go out in the street and not worry if the police will target you for the colour of your skin. That may make life more comfortable but it is not more comfortable for our kids, its not more comfortable for our neighbours, and our community.”

As WNYC host Rebecca Carroll wrote in the Atlantic, “Miserable is exactly how the white people who want to help should be feeling right now, and then they should sit with that misery until something breaks in their brain, the narrative changes in their psyche, and the legacy of emotional paralysis lifts entirely. I don’t mean self-serving sadness or performative tears, but rather a bone-deep sense of agony and grief that forces the humanization of black people.”

She added: “We can’t matter unless we are seen as human beings first.”

You can listen, and be mindful, and stick to the cause.

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators raise their fists in a sign of solidarity on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado while protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

As Business Insider’s Manny Fidel wrote in an opinion column, “Justice requires you to stand beside us at all times, not just when it’s trending to do so.”

And as Martin Douglas wrote in a KEXP piece: “The real work will come after the last pair of feet march off the street.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.