How To Heat Your Home Using Just Tea Lights And Flower Pots

Dylan Winter/YouTube Boat owner Dylan Winter explains how to make a DIY heater using just tea lights, a loaf tin, and flower pots.

As parts of the United States prepare for record-breaking cold temperatures, a YouTube video showing an alternative way to heat your home might come in handy.

The video, which we first found on Why Don’t You Try This, was made by journalist and boat owner Dylan Winter. All you need to make this do-it-yourself heater are tea lights, a loaf tin, and two flower pots.

You can find tea light candles at pretty much any drug or hardware store. A pack of 50 is only $US5.99 at CVS, for instance.

In the video, Winter places four tea lights into a loaf tin and covers them with a small flower pot that’s turned upside-down. He then covers the drain hole on the bottom of the small pot with the metal casing from one of the tea lights. The small pot is covered by a bigger flower pot and the hole is not covered.

The system works because the inner-core of the small flower pot gets very hot, says Winter, heating air between the two pots. The warm air then flows out the hole of the larger pot, warming the room.

It sounds like a great idea, although we advise anyone who experiments with this contraption to be very careful. Be sure to put the homemade heater in a safe place where the candles won’t get knocked over.

