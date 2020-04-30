Porn stars demonstrate how to have 'clean' sex while social distancing in a new campaign for PornHub

PornHub

PornHub has been making headlines with its COVID-19 relief efforts, from a mask donation campaign to a parody site filled with videos of people washing their hands.

This week the company has launched the “ Cleanest Porn Ever” campaign: a series of instructional videos led by porn performers on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Select PornHub models will show viewers how they wash their hands and bodies, and tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

The content is marketed as suitable for work or “SFW” – but proceed with caution.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

PornHub has been active since the pandemic began.

The company offered free subscriptions to countries hard-hit by the coronavirus. It also created a parody site filled with videos of people washing their hands, encouraging viewers to stay clean, and has even ventured into more typical philanthropy like donating masks.

This week, it has a new venture: the “Cleanest Porn Ever” campaign, a series of instructional videos led by porn performers on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Select PornHub models will be featured in a YouTube video series on hand-washing, hygiene, and general tips on proper social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some videos include models scrubbing themselves in bikinis, couples using tape measures seductively to demonstrate the six-feet rule, and even a bit of rope play to discourage people from touching their faces.

“Despite the tragedy that’s resulted from this deadly pandemic, it’s great to watch people from all over the world come together to support their communities,” Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said. “Instructional videos can be dry and boring, but this entertaining series proves that social distancing can still be sexy.”

Junie Liu, a PornHub model who appears in the campaign, said she wanted to take part to encourage people to stay vigilant. “You are not only doing this for yourself, but also for all the people you care about,” Liu said.

While the campaign is marketed as “SFW” there’s plenty of suggestive content, so consider watching on your own time.



Read More:



PornHub is releasing ‘ScrubHub,’ a site filled with videos of people washing their hands

Coronavirus lockdowns create fertile ground for catfishers on dating apps, and the stress of it all may make the victims more willing to believe them

Zoom banned virtual orgies. Here’s how sex parties and orgy-seekers are getting around it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.