How To Handle Late-Paying Customers

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.

In these times of slow sales, chances are at least some of your customers are paying late—or not at all. And that probably includes a healthy smattering of long-time, valued accounts.

But, while it’s always tricky collecting from deadbeats, the task involves a particular sleight-of-hand when you’re dealing with important, long-standing customers. The company, for example, may simply be going through a rough patch—and by using a too-tough approach, you could risk permanently damaging the relationship. “I see many small businesses facing this dilemma,” says Josh Turner, who heads Gateway CFO Solutions, a St. Louis-based consulting firm. “They’re concerned these valued customers will leave them if they take too hard a stance.”

Here’s how to tread lightly—and successfully—when approaching such customers.

Decide just how valuable the customer is Before you do anything else, you need to determine whether it's worth bending over backwards for the client. You may discover, for example, that, while some customers have done business with you for many years, they've had a long record of late payment. On the other hand, someone who's been a consistent source of referrals is probably worth keeping. Most important is figuring out the lifetime value of the customer. That means taking into account everything from how long you've been doing business to the amount of their average order. Talk about it face-to-face Your response should vary based on the reason behind the late payments Be flexible If the problem is more a matter of poor cash flow, then you'll need to try other steps, anything from offering extended payment over a certain period of time, to taking a lien on a piece of equipment. You can also offer to let them pay with a credit card if it's not something you usually allow. Another option: offering quarterly, rather than monthly, payment for, say, a 5 per cent discount. Offer taking payment in the form of something other than cash Propose multiple options Meet with someone in a position of authority Now, don't miss... What You Can Learn From Listening To Your Customers >



