Watch How Apple's New IPhone 5S Fingerprint Scanner Could Be Hacked

Well, that was fast.

A group of hackers, the Chaos Computer Club, claim to have already hacked Apple’s iPhone 5s TouchID.

TouchID is the fingerprint scanner that can be used in place of passwords on the new device. You don’t have to use TouchID; you can still password-protect the 5S.

How’d CCC hack it?

They lifted a print from glass, brushed it up in a computer, applied the print to latex, put the latex on a finger, then touched a finger to the sensor.

In short, hacking TouchID looks doable with a lot of skill and effort. “Your fingerprint is a convenient way to protect the garden-variety secrets and shopping we all keep,” says ZDNet’s Ed Bot. “Combine it with a reasonably strong passcode and you should be perfectly safe. Unless you’re also a character in a spy novel.”

CCC also wrote a how-to on faking fingerprints with things around the house, here.

