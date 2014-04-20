How To Hack Siri And Make It A Million Times More Useful

PennApps Hackathon Googolplex creators Ben Hsu, Ajay Patel, Alex Sands, Gagan Gupta

Every iPhone owner wishes Siri could be more useful. Fortunately, a group of college kids found a way to make that happen.

University of Pennsylvania freshmen Ben Hsu, Ajay Patel, Alex Sands, Gagan Gupta created a program called Googolplex during the college’s annual hackathon.

Googolplex is essentially a replacement for Siri that can sync with third-party apps. You have to adjust some settings in your iPhone to access Googolplex though. After that, the app will launch instead of Siri whenever you hold down your iPhone’s home button.

Googolplex can play music from Spotify, turn up the temperature in your house through the Nest Learning Thermostat, and even unlock the doors on your Tesla. The developers plan to build more functionality into Googolplex, but it’s already impressive that they were able to hack Siri with such a simple setup process.

Check out how you can get Googolplex running on your iPhone below. You need to have an iPhone 4S or later model running the latest version of iOS, iOS 7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.