How To Hack Siri And Make It A Million Times More Useful

Ryan Bushey
Googolplex creatorsPennApps HackathonGoogolplex creators Ben Hsu, Ajay Patel, Alex Sands, Gagan Gupta

Every iPhone owner wishes Siri could be more useful. Fortunately, a group of college kids found a way to make that happen.

University of Pennsylvania freshmen Ben Hsu, Ajay Patel, Alex Sands, Gagan Gupta created a program called Googolplex during the college’s annual hackathon.

Googolplex is essentially a replacement for Siri that can sync with third-party apps. You have to adjust some settings in your iPhone to access Googolplex though. After that, the app will launch instead of Siri whenever you hold down your iPhone’s home button.

Googolplex can play music from Spotify, turn up the temperature in your house through the Nest Learning Thermostat, and even unlock the doors on your Tesla. The developers plan to build more functionality into Googolplex, but it’s already impressive that they were able to hack Siri with such a simple setup process.

Check out how you can get Googolplex running on your iPhone below. You need to have an iPhone 4S or later model running the latest version of iOS, iOS 7.

Go to the 'Settings' option on your iPhone.

Tap on the 'Wi-Fi' option

Tap the blue icon in the corner of the network you are connected on.

Go down to the bottom of the screen and tap 'Auto'.

Enter the following URL: http://totally.betterthansiri.com

The next step is to activate Siri. Press and hold the home button on your screen.

The first command you need to try is 'GoogolPlex, tell me a programming joke'.

You'll automatically be taken to this screen to set up an account.

Tap 'Sign-up' at the bottom

Create your username and password

Log in after you finish that.

You'll be asked if you want to save your password.

That's all it takes!

Try the joke command again.

You'll be redirected to the GoogolPlex Page.

Googolplex works with Spotify. Ask it to play a song.

It will search for Spotify on your phone.

The song should start playing.

You can also use Googolplex to unlock your Tesla.

You have to sync it with your Tesla account. After that, you can lock and unlock your car.

Now try asking Googolplex to 'turn up the heat.'

You can control your Nest Learning Thermostat with it as well. This is done through the Nest app.

Here's the main website. Click Login in the upper right corner.

Here's where you can keep track of the new commands that get added to Googolplex. Savvy developers can create their own commands on this as well. This will be the best source of information for you.

If you're ever confused on how this works, the simulator function shows what happens when you say each command.

The last option lets you adjust your commands. The Nest Thermostat and Tesla commands require login information so you can bypass that.

More apps you have to try.

11 awesome Android-only apps that iPhone owners can't get >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.