This new gadget fixes the biggest problem with Keurig 2.0

Keurig Green Mountain’s newest machine, called Keurig 2.0, will only function with the company’s own coffee pods.

That has infuriated many loyal customers who prefer other types of coffee.

Now a company has invented a tool to hack the machine — allowing users to brew any kind of coffee they want — and it’s giving away the gadgets for free, TechCrunch reports.

The Rogers Family Company, which owns gourmet-coffee.com, calls the tool the Freedom Clip.

The clip attaches to a sensor on the machine that is responsible for recognising Keurig-compatible coffee pods.

There’s a Keurig code on the clip’s underside, which tricks the sensor into thinking all coffee pods are approved.

After attaching the clip once, users can brew any kind of coffee they want. It’s a permanent fix.

“We at Rogers Family Company believe that your right to choose any option is imperative,” the company writes on its website. “That’s why we have developed this easily installed ‘Freedom Clip’ for Keurig 2.0 brewers. Just place the clip in your new brewer and it will see all k-cup type pods as ‘Authorised K-Cups.’ This clip is our gift to you. Now go forth and brew with freedom.”

Here’s how it works:

Keurig says hacks like this one interfere with the machine’s ability to recognise and brew every beverage “in the way it was intended to be enjoyed.”

“We’ve gone to extensive lengths to ensure that our Keurig 2.0 system, our most technically complex system yet, keeps our promise of simplicity and quality,” a spokeswoman told Business Insider in a previous interview. “Going through the process to ‘hack’ the system inherently adds complexity to a process we’ve designed to be simple for consumers. With 400 varieties from 60 brands, including all of the top 10 best-selling coffee brands in America, we’re confident we have a wide range of beverage choices that will suit every taste.”

