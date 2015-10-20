A hacker has figured out how to hack into internet-connected kettles and steal passwords

A security researcher has demonstrated how to hack into a kettle and steal a home’s Wi-Fi password, The Register reports.

Ken Munro looked for iKettle customers in London, and found lots of people tweeting about how much they love their connected kettle.

Munro was able to research where iKettle customers live, and could use a special antenna to take over a kettle.

It would only take around four hours to crack the kettle’s password, and then he could control the kettle, and also find the home’s Wi-Fi password.

The Android iKettle app is the biggest security flaw, since it keeps the kettle’s password as the default value. But the iOS version of the app sets a six-digit code that can still be broken into.

Wi-Fi kettles aren’t the only thing in your kitchen that’s going to be connected to the internet. Payments company Visa told Business Insider in March that internet-connected fridges are going to be increasingly popular.

“Your fridge will have a payment capability,” Visa exec Jonathan Vaux said. “People are immediately associating [Samsung Pay] with the phone, but they’re the biggest provider of white goods and so I will have a fridge, I’m sure, that will have connected payments in it.”

We asked Vaux whether having an internet-connected fridge in your kitchen, integrated with your bank account, is a security risk. “It depends what it’s sharing on the internet,” he said. “If I’m buying stuff through my fridge, it’s probably going to be milk … If I suddenly start to order a MacBook Air from my fridge then your fraud detection systems are probably going to start setting off some alarms.”

