19 Fast Food Hacks That Will Change The Way You Order

Fast food is all about convenience and affordability.



But there are ways you can make a trip to the local McDonald’s or Burger King feel like a VIP experience.

Two Reddit forums revealed tips from fast food employees and savvy customers. We pulled out the best tricks that could enhance your next dining experience.

From customising your Taco Bell order to getting a cheaper “Big Mac,” these tips could change your fast food orders forever.

You can incorporate a Dorito shell into your Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell. It's just 30 cents extra for the delicious addition. Source: Reddit You can get a cheaper McDonald's Big Mac. 'Get a McDouble without ketchup and mustard. Instead, ask for lettuce and big mac sauce on it. You have an almost-Big Mac for $1.39,' an employee writes. Source: Reddit Get a real egg with your McDonald's breakfast. 'McDonald's uses three different kinds of eggs for their breakfast. If you want a REAL egg ask for the egg off the McMuffin,' one employee said. Source: Reddit Ask for fudge in your McDonald's mocha instead of the syrup. This tastes way better, according to the forum. Source: Reddit Order your McDonald's Filet O' Fish without cheese. This ensures it comes out piping hot. Source: Reddit Ask for equal amounts of chicken and steak on your Chipotle burrito. This usually means you'll get extra meat. Source: Reddit Order your Burger King sandwich customised. This ensures that you are getting fresh product and not something that's been under a heat lamp for hours. Source: Reddit Order your burgers from McDonald's with a steamed bun. This ensures it's fresh and tastes way better, according to one tipster. Source: Reddit Try the 'OB' (off the broiler) option at Burger King. This ensures that employees will run the patty through the broiler fresh instead of using one from a warming tray, a former employee wrote. Source: Reddit At Arby's, order two junior roast beefs instead of one regular roast beef sandwich. This is a cheaper way to get even more food, a former employee says. Source: Reddit Order a Vente water at Starbucks. It's free for the large size of water, unlike the $2 bottles of water. Source: Reddit Order a grilled cheese from McDonald's. Even though it's not on the menu, employees know how to make it. Two buns, turned inside out, with cheese in the middle. Source: Reddit Replace a grilled chicken sandwich with the fried patty at Chick-Fil-A. 'You get a better bun, provolone cheese and bacon, delicious,' one customer writes. Source: Reddit You can customise your Jamba Juice. An employee says that you can order a smoothie with 'light' or 'extra' of an ingredient. You can also substitute any ingredient, and employees have to honour it. Source: Reddit Ask that your Starbucks order be put in a cup one size larger. This gives you plenty of room for cream without the beverage overflowing or spilling on you. Source: Reddit Get a cheaper Frisco meal at Steak 'N' Shake. 'Order a double cheese, ask for sourdough bread, get it plain with only Frisco sauce on it. Add Swiss cheese. The real sandwich alone costs $5.23 after tax. The other version runs about $4.00 or so. In a combo that'll save you around $3,' a former employee says. Source: Reddit Get more for less at Subway. 'Instead of ordering a Philly Cheese Steak at Subway, ask them for a 'Double Steak and Cheese,'' one savvy customer writes. 'It's the exact same sandwich with more meat than a Philly and it costs like $1.50 less as well.' Source: Reddit Order two $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers at Jack In The Box. 'Instead of ordering the double bacon cheeseburger for like $4, get 2 of the $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers. Take off one of the buns and stick them together. You are rewarded with $2 savings and an extra bun,' a former employee wrote. Source: Reddit Order multiple 4-piece nuggets at McDonald's The 4-piece nuggets are the best value, and you won't get a discount for buying in bulk. Plus, you'll get more sauces this way. Source: Reddit You've seen tricks for ordering fast food... Now step inside a hot dog factory >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.