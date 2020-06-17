This $59 Alexa-shaped, dirt-free planter will help you not kill your plants and has raked in over $5.2 million on Kickstarter — here's how it works

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

A dirt-free planter priced at $US59 has raised over $US5 million on Kickstarter.

The Terraplanter uses a ceramic structure with pores that hold water and slowly “feeds” your plant over time.

It’s also reusable – when you want to replace your plant with another, you can simply peel it off of the planter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For many of us cooped up indoors during the pandemic, we’re turning to houseplants for some much needed companionship and for something to do.

An inside-out hyodroponic planter that currently has over $US5 million in pledges on Kickstarter could one day help with that. The Terraplanter grows your plants on its external frame rather than inside of it, and it only uses water – no soil or dirt.

It basically is a huge help for those without green thumbs and lowers the chance that your plant will turn into a dreary, wilted mess on the windowsill. It also happens to resemble another device designed to make your life easier: Amazon’s cylindrical Alexa assistant, as Yanko Design writes.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider in an email that the resemblance wasn’t intentional, but it’s something they’re leaning into now.

Here’s how it works.

The team behind the Terraplanter consists of industrial designer Eran Zarhi and entrepreneur Elad Burko, the founder and CEO of Paperwallet, another Kickstarter project.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

Source: Paperwallet

You can choose from a variety of plants — like grass, chia, orchids, moss, or even a Venus flytrap — to grow on the planter.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

Source: Terraplanter

You “plant,” or place, the seeds into the pores on the outside of the planter.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

Source: Terraplanter

The planter uses what is known as hydroponic methods, meaning it grows your plant with only water and without dirt or soil.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

Source: Yanko Design

A water bank sits at the top — this is where you refill it periodically.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

The planter itself is made of a proprietary ceramic material, and the structure is porous.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

The porous structure allows water to slowly be distributed to the external frame, whose cells hold the water and “feed” the plant whenever it needs to drink.

That means you don’t have to water it as often, according to the company, which could increase the odds that your plant will survive.

The roots slowly latch onto the surface and adopt the shape of the planter’s form over time.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

Besides fitting the seeds into the pores of the planter, there are other ways to position your plant on the planter.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

You can use rubber bands to mount the plant onto it or wrap the branches of a climbing plant around it.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

The planter is reusable, so if you want to replace a plant with another, simply peel it off.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

The Terraplanter currently has nearly $US5.2 million pledged on Kickstarter. Its original goal was $US20,000.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

There are 44,713 people backing the project.

There are a handful of different rewards for the Kickstarter campaign depending on the pledge made.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

But there aren’t many left — there are currently only 22 left out of over 16,000 for the early bird price of $US59.

Terraplanter The Terraplanter.

The estimated delivery time is October 2020. You can view the Kickstarter campaign here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.