How to get the facial hair women find most attractive

It’s no secret that beards are hot right now. But beyond the trend of beards, there are a few perennial truths that withstand the test of time.

One of those: stubble is the most attractive way a man can wear his facial hair. It’s also one of the easiest to grow and maintain on a regular basis. Many guys naturally rock the stubble look by only shaving every couple of days, but there is a way to keep it forever with minimal effort.

We’ve put together a simple four-step guide for how to obtain and keep a perfect set of stubble that looks like you didn’t do anything at all.

1. Get a beard trimmer — and hold on to it.

The most valuable item in your arsenal is your beard trimmer. Its compact size and hair guard are indispensable in your quest for the perfect stubble. The device allows you to get your beard hairs to a uniform length that would be impossible any other way. For shorter stubble, you’re going to want to get a stubble trimmer, which can cut hair even shorter. Which one you use depends on how long you want your stubble hair to be.

2. Learn how to use it effectively.

For a more uniform look, it’s best to run your beard or stubble trimmer against the grain so that you can be sure there aren’t any longer spots hiding under your chin.

3. Clean it up around the edges.

One of the most important things to remember when growing and keeping your stubble is that it should still follow most beard-related good grooming practices, and that means no neck beard and no cheek beard. Follow our simple steps to get rid of the hairs on your neck, and shave off any hair on your cheeks with a razor.

Just make sure you don’t make it too neat — leave that “designer stubble” look in the ’90s.

4. Don’t forget to take care of your skin underneath.

Even though you’ve figured out how to get perma-stubble, you shouldn’t neglect the skin underneath. Washing and exfoliating your stubble will keep it clean, soft, and looking great. Massaging in a moisturizer will keep the skin underneath healthy as well.

