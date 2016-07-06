The most important thing about grooming your beard for winter

iStock Don’t just shave your beard off for summer.

While many believe beards have insulating properties, they actually don’t really do much to keep your face warm, according to GQ. In fact, a beard can actually have a chilling effect, as the hairs keep sweat close to your face, providing a cooler feeling in the breeze.

Despite that they’re perfectly acceptable to wear in the winter, as fashion dictates (though maybe not for much longer) — provided they are well taken care of.

You may think that as long as you’re taking care of your beard and trimming it properly in length, as well as keeping it off your neck, you’re good to go. But not quite.

You should also be cleansing and exfoliating the skin under your beard to prevent any irritation to the skin underneath or breakouts. Additionally, if you don’t your beard can appear dirty or take on an odd smell.

But that is easily remedied. Specialised formulas called “beard wash” exist, and they’re sold pretty much everywhere these days. They claim to be specially formulated to get underneath the beard and clean the skin.

But these beard washes are pretty expensive and there’s no reason to go that specialised — your beard isn’t that special. Any “all over” (face, hair, skin) wash would also work perfectly, as well as shampoo if your beard is on the shallow side.

Remember, however, that just like you should only wash your face about twice a day, the same goes for the skin under your beard.

