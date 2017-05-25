How to grill the perfect steak

Skye Gould, Megan Willett

As we head into summer, it’s time to perfect your grilling technique.

We reached out to professional chef David Mawhinney of Haven’s Kitchen in New York to talk about the best cuts of steak to grill, as well as how to temper, season, and finish your meats.

Keep this graphic of his best advice handy at your next BBQ.

How to cook the perfect steakSkye Gould/Business Insider

