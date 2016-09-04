How to grill the perfect steak

Skye Gould, Megan Willett

As the summer comes to an end, it’s time to get your last-minute grilling in.

We reached out to professional chef David Mawhinney of Haven’s Kitchen in New York to talk about the best cuts of steak to grill, as well as how to temper, season, and finish your meats.

Keep this graphic of his best advice handy at your next BBQ.

How to grill the perfect steakSkye Gould/Business Insider

Florence Fu contributed to this article.

