A Master Chef Explains How To Cook The Perfect Burger

Monday through Thursday at the Monarch Room in New York City, executive chef Michael Citarella prepares his off-the-menu burger, the Monarch Burger. It’s 8 ounces of all-natural, ultra-premium beef ground from a single steer with a 20% fat ratio. It’s served on a toasted caraway-seeded bun with aged cheddar, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, and Monarch’s special sauce.

We visited Michael’s kitchen, where he showed us how to make the juiciest burger right in your own home.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

