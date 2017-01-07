How to grill in cold weather

John Tornow / Flickr Craving a burger from the grill this winter?

Grilling is an activity often associated with summer, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done in the winter.

We chatted with Jamie Schweid, president of beef purveyor Schweid and Sons, about how to successfully fire up your grill in cold weather.

Here’s what to do next time you get a serious burger or steak craving in the winter or fall.

Choose your grilling spot carefully.

Schweid advises picking a spot that is least affected by the elements. Figure out which way the wind is blowing and then adjust your grill and yourself so that you’re facing away from it.

Give your grill some extra time to warm up.

According to Schweid, your grill will take longer to warm up in cooler temperatures, so be sure to start it up a while before you plan to start grilling. And since your grill might need more fuel in cold weather, it’s a good idea to make sure you have extra fuel on hand.

Keep the lid closed as much as possible.

The more you open your grill’s lid, the more hot air will escape, meaning your meat won’t cook as evenly. So only lift the lid when you absolutely have to.

Have a warm pan ready to transfer your meat onto once it’s done grilling.

It doesn’t matter if you use a ceramic pan or a cast iron pan, but heat one up on the stove while your meat is grilling so that you can transfer your grilled meat onto something warm once you take it off the grill. That way it won’t be cold by the time you start eating.

