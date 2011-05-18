When it comes to graphing and comparing functions, the TI-83 graphing calculator is the end-all device for maths and science students. But one of the most entertaining aspects of Texas Instruments’ powerful algebraic and trigonometric calculator is not the equations themselves, but rather the art that can be “equated” on them—just think of them as the mathematical equivalent of the Etch A Sketch.



The highlighted TI-83 art of today: Mario.

If you’re familiar with graphing calculators, you may already be aware of all the Super Mario Brothers games you can play on your TI-83 (available here), but plotting Mario’s face in your calculator with just the right functions is perhaps more satisfying than playing all the old 8-bit games.

To draw Mario’s face in your own calculator, just use the code below (thanks to Redditor kaidance).

And if you’re curious how this works, Redditor paolog explains the formula: “The formula is one that decodes a number into an image, the image is a simple bit-mapped version of the formula, and the number is obtained by encoding the image.”

Can you design a more complex image on your TI-83 calculator?

Via How to Graph Mario on a TI-83 Calculator on WonderHowTo.

