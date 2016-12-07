You can now get search results by tweeting an emoji to Google

Picture this: You’re very hungry and not sure where to eat dinner.

You’re so hungry that you can’t even muster the strength to type in “burger restaurant” into the Google search bar. All you’re capable of is opening the Twitter app and typing a singular hamburger emoji.

Not to fear — Google understands.

Starting Tuesday, you can tweet more than 200 emoji at Google and it will pull up search results for that emoji.

And it’s not just for food; Google says you can also find nearby activities and even a couple of Easter eggs by tweeting certain emoji at their handle.

Here’s how the new feature works:



Other companies have experimented with using emoji to simplify the search process. Last year, Domino’s unveiled a new capability that allows you to tweet the pizza emoji at Domino’s Twitter handle, which automatically places a direct order for your favourite pie.

