Google Search has a secret feature that shouts animal noises at you

Ever wondered what noise a cow makes? Or a sheep? Or an elephant?

No, of course you haven’t because you’re a normal adult with some grasp of reality. You know what noise a sheep makes.

But let’s assume for a minute that you don’t.

Well, not to worry: Google has got your back.

That's because as well as being a calculator, a tool for researching coworkers, and a portal for all the world's information, Google has another, little-known feature ... Google And it will bring the results right up -- an audio clip and a phonetic transcription of the sound -- along with a selection of other animal noises you might be interested in listening to. BI Informative stuff. BI You can even ask Google on mobile, so you won't be caught out wondering what noise a bowhead whale makes while on the go. BI Google is currently able to serve up 20 different animals: Ape, cat, cow, duck, elephant, horse, lion, moose, owl, pig, raccoon, rooster, sheep, tiger, turkey, turtle, bowhead whale, humpback whale, wolf, and zebra. JuliusKielaitis/Shutterstock Have fun! Justin Black/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

