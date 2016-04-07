Google Search has a secret feature that shouts animal noises at you

Ever wondered what noise a cow makes? Or a sheep? Or an elephant?
No, of course you haven’t because you’re a normal adult with some grasp of reality. You know what noise a sheep makes.
But let’s assume for a minute that you don’t.
Well, not to worry: Google has got your back.
That's because as well as being a calculator, a tool for researching coworkers, and a portal for all the world's information, Google has another, little-known feature ...
And it will bring the results right up -- an audio clip and a phonetic transcription of the sound -- along with a selection of other animal noises you might be interested in listening to.
You can even ask Google on mobile, so you won't be caught out wondering what noise a bowhead whale makes while on the go.
Google is currently able to serve up 20 different animals: Ape, cat, cow, duck, elephant, horse, lion, moose, owl, pig, raccoon, rooster, sheep, tiger, turkey, turtle, bowhead whale, humpback whale, wolf, and zebra.
