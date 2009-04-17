Excel-Lookalike Twitter Client Helps You Goof Off At Work

For a full-featured Twitter client, we like TweetDeck. But if we had a real job — something other than tech journalist, where we’re obliged to goof off on Twitter at the office — we’d use Spreadtweet.



The premise behind Spreadtweet is simple: The interface looks just like a Excel spreadsheet, and the casual passer-by will probably be fooled into thinking it’s real, actual work. Even the “dock” icon is a dead ringer for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Excel icon.

No word yet on whether Microsoft will take offence. On his website, Spreadtweet designer Elliott Kember playfully writes:

Is this legal?

I dunno. Probably not.

Just to be on the safe side, downloading this software means you absolve me of any and all responsibility.

Plus if I go to jail, you’ll bring me cookies and beer.

And now you can’t say I didn’t warn you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.