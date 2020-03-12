How to go live on Twitter to stream audio or video content with your followers in real time

Leon Neal/Getty Images It’s easy to go live on Twitter and share content with your followers in real time.

You can easily go live on Twitter to share content with your followers in real time.

Twitter allows you to go live with audio alone or with video content.

You can only use the Twitter app to create live video content; you cannot go live on Twitter’s desktop website.

Going live on Twitter means sharing audio or video content in real time that will then be available for later replay as well.

It takes your connection to your followers up a notch not only because live content is more exciting than a few static sentences, but also because followers can comment on your feed in real time and can even join in live via audio.

Here’s how to go live on Twitter on your iPhone or Android device.

How to go live on Twitter

Before you can go live, you will need to grant the Twitter app permission to access your camera and microphone, which the app will prompt you to do.

1. Sign into your Twitter and open a new Tweet.

2. Add in any text you would like to include with the video stream.

3. Tap the camera icon below the text field.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap the camera icon at the left.

4. Tap the word “LIVE” and then hit “Go LIVE” to begin streaming video to your followers.

To stream audio alone, disabling the camera’s video display, tap the microphone icon prior to tapping “Go LIVE.”

Steven John/Business Insider Tap ‘Go LIVE’ to start livestreaming.

To end your live session on Twitter, tap the red X and then tapping “Stop broadcast” to confirm.

