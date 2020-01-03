How to 'go live' on TikTok and livestream video to your followers

Reuters If you have enough followers, it’s easy to go live on TikTok.

Before you can go live on TikTok, you’ll need to check whether or not your account is allowed to do so – it’s not available to all accounts.

You can only go live on TikTok if your account has at least 1,000 followers.

Once you have the ability to go live, you can do so to livestream right from your phone.

TikTok can be used for all sorts of things, from lip-syncing shenanigans to absurdist comedy. And, for some, there’s also the option to livestream video straight from your phone.

Currently, you’ll need to have at least 1,000 followers to access the feature. And although the age minimum for TikTok in general is 13, you need to be at least 16 years old to livestream.

If you’re over 18, people who view your livestream can also send you “virtual gifts.” These are a digital currency that can be turned into real cash, although the exchange rate is very low.

Assuming you meet all the criteria and have the feature available, however, it’s actually quite easy to start a livestream. Here are the steps you’ll need to take to get started using the TikTok app for both iPhone and Android.

How to go live on TikTok



1. Open your TikTok app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the plus sign, located at the bottom-centre section of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the plus button to start a new TikTok video.

3. Tap the “Live” button, located next to the option to record.

4. Enter the title of your livestream and then select “Go Live” to start.

If you don’t see the option to go live from the recording screen, it’s likely because your account has not yet met the requirements necessary to access the livestream feature.

As with any post on TikTok, make sure that you stick to the app’s community guidelines while engaging in your livestream.

