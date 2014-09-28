How To Go Jogging With The IPhone 6 Plus

Alyson Shontell
Iphone strollerReddit/ImgurA Reddit user’s solution to jogging with the iPhone 6 Plus.

At 5.5 inches, the iPhone 6 Plus is significantly larger than any phone Apple has ever created. Its size has made people question how they will continue doing basic things with the device, such as:

  • Talk on the phone without looking absurd
  • Type (the 5.5 inch display requires 2-hand typing rather than one)
  • Jog without dropping the device

The Reddit community came up with a few solutions for the issue of jogging with a massive device in hand. Some of the solutions are ridiculous and include:

  • “A cart, and/or running stroller”
  • “Quadrocopter carrying my 6+ will follow the signal of my apple watch everywhere.”
  • “Tethered helium balloon.”
  • “Kangaroo pouch.”

The best, most realistic solution, however, may be a band called the FlipBelt, which retails for about $US28. It’s a colourful, elastic waist band that can be worn over shorts or pants. It has cubbies plus headphone holes so you can stuff anything from money to keys to a very large iPhone in it securely while you jog, hands free.

Here’s what it looks like and how it works.

Flip BeltFlip Belt
Belt Close Up fitbeltFitBelt
FitbeltFitBelt
Flip BeltFlip Belt

