How To Go Jogging With The IPhone 6 Plus

At 5.5 inches, the iPhone 6 Plus is significantly larger than any phone Apple has ever created. Its size has made people question how they will continue doing basic things with the device, such as:
- Talk on the phone without looking absurd
- Type (the 5.5 inch display requires 2-hand typing rather than one)
- Jog without dropping the device
The Reddit community came up with a few solutions for the issue of jogging with a massive device in hand. Some of the solutions are ridiculous and include:
- “A cart, and/or running stroller”
- “Quadrocopter carrying my 6+ will follow the signal of my apple watch everywhere.”
- “Tethered helium balloon.”
- “Kangaroo pouch.”
The best, most realistic solution, however, may be a band called the FlipBelt, which retails for about $US28. It’s a colourful, elastic waist band that can be worn over shorts or pants. It has cubbies plus headphone holes so you can stuff anything from money to keys to a very large iPhone in it securely while you jog, hands free.
Here’s what it looks like and how it works.
