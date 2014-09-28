How To Go Jogging With The IPhone 6 Plus

Reddit/Imgur A Reddit user’s solution to jogging with the iPhone 6 Plus.

At 5.5 inches, the iPhone 6 Plus is significantly larger than any phone Apple has ever created. Its size has made people question how they will continue doing basic things with the device, such as:

Talk on the phone without looking absurd

Type (the 5.5 inch display requires 2-hand typing rather than one)

Jog without dropping the device

The Reddit community came up with a few solutions for the issue of jogging with a massive device in hand. Some of the solutions are ridiculous and include:

“A cart, and/or running stroller”

“Quadrocopter carrying my 6+ will follow the signal of my apple watch everywhere.”

“Tethered helium balloon.”

“Kangaroo pouch.”

The best, most realistic solution, however, may be a band called the FlipBelt, which retails for about $US28. It’s a colourful, elastic waist band that can be worn over shorts or pants. It has cubbies plus headphone holes so you can stuff anything from money to keys to a very large iPhone in it securely while you jog, hands free.

Here’s what it looks like and how it works.

