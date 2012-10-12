If Bosses Don't Know How To Accept Feedback, They're Wasting Everyone's Time

Photo: thesuperaliceflickr via flickr

Instantaneous technology has changed the way we communicate in the workplace.Instead of yearly reviews, employees now want feedback and they want it often — especially the younger workers.



“Communication is a big piece to what Gen Y-ers are looking for when it comes to relationships with their managers,” Dan Schawbel, career expert and founder of Millennial Branding, a Gen Y research and management consulting firm, told us.

Workers need to be able to discuss things with their bosses — even if it’s negative, said Nate Bagley, the director of communications at The Bold Academy. But the problem is, not everyone knows how to give and accept negative feedback.

Bagley said that most of the time, senior leaders ask for feedback, but only if it’s something that already resonates with them. However, in order to be an effective leader, Bagley said you need to have a “boss’ mentality,” meaning you need to learn how to give and accept constructive criticism.

“You need to learn how to separate your emotional feelings from your professional responsibilities.”

Bagley shared with us his method for giving constructive criticism:

1. Tell the person what they’re doing well.

2. Tell them what they need to improve.

3. End the conversation by telling them what they’re doing well again.

And to accept criticism, ask for examples.

Bagley said that if an employee has complained that you’re micromanaging them, respond by asking them to take a day or two to come up with specific examples of you micromanaging and ask what actions they want you to take instead of the action that did occur.

“Often we look at ‘manager’ as being a title, but it’s also a whole new skillset,” Bagley said. “You need to learn how to manage people with different personalities.”

“When you understand how people work and how they want you to communicate with them, then you can be a better manager. If you’re having issues with your employees, ask them what they don’t like about their jobs and don’t be offended when it’s not what you want to hear.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.