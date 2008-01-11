How To Give A rumour Legs (NWS, MNST)

Monster stock is up 5% before the market opens this morning. What’s moving it? A rumour that News Corp. wants to buy the company — the same rumour that wasn’t pushing the stock much yesterday.

So what’s the difference? The NYT has now picked up the story, via its DealBook blog. The DealBook item doesn’t weigh in with anything that Seeking Alpha didn’t have two days ago, and pretty much just cites the entire item. But now that the Times has acknowledged the story, look for this thing to linger on for a bit.



