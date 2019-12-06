How to gift games on a PS4 by sharing a PlayStation Store Cash Card, since you can't gift games directly

Shutterstock You can’t gift games on a PS4, but you can gift a PlayStation Store Cash Card.

While you can’t gift games on your PS4 directly, users can still gift PlayStation Store Cash Cards to each other and use it towards purchasing a game.

When you purchase a gift card, you can give your friend the digital code to redeem in the PlayStation Store on their PS4 console.

Though they can often be a solitary activity, video games are also a conduit for social interaction and bonding between players.

This includes multiplayer and co-op modes, MMOs, and even gamesharing. It’s only natural for gamers to want to gift their favourite games to friends.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the PlayStation 4, it’s not currently possible to gift digital copies of games to your friends directly.

However, you can still contribute to a friend’s game fund by purchasing a PlayStation Store Cash Card for them to use as a gift card, which they can use to buy the game on their own.

How to gift games on your PS4 using a PlayStation Store Cash Card



1. Purchase a PlayStation Store Cash Card in the amount of your choice. These gift cards can be purchased at various retail locations (like Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, or Walmart) and on the PlayStation website.

2. Physically give your friend the gift card – or simply the card’s digital code.

3. Your friend can redeem the gift card in the PlayStation Store using their PS4 console. From the PS4’s Home screen, navigate to the “Settings” tab on the upper right part of the screen and press the X button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The ‘Settings’ tab is located in the top row, second from the right.

4. Navigate to “Account Management” and press X. Then, select “Account Information” and press X.

5. Select “Wallet” and press X, then select “Add Funds” and press X.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider In the Account Information menu, ‘Wallet’ is the third option.

6. Select “Redeem Codes and Gift Cards” and press X, then use the controller to enter the code listed on the gift card itself. When you are finished, select “Continue” and press X.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Use the controller and on-screen keyboard to enter the gift card’s code into the empty field as shown.

Your friend should now be able to access the funds you gifted to them via the PlayStation Store Cash Card.

