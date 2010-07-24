How To Get Your Free iPhone 4 Bumper Case

Sure, how about we just GIVE AWAY $100 million worth of cases!

A week ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced that the company would give its iPhone 4 buyers free “bumpers” or cases, to compensate for a problem many have experienced with the phone’s antenna design.Today, Apple has opened up the program that allows iPhone 4 owners to sign up for a free Apple bumper or a third-party case.



Be warned: They are not flashy. And they won’t ship for 3-to-5 weeks. So if you want a colourful case, or something sooner, get ready to pay up.

How to get yours?

