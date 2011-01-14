HOW TO: Get Your DVDs On Your iPhone

Dylan Love

There’s no need to buy a hard copy of a movie for home as well as a digital copy for your iPhone.

A piece of software called HandBrake makes it foolproof to rip your DVD collection to your computer’s hard drive and load movies onto your portable device.

When was the last time you actually enjoyed an in-flight movie? Take a season of “The Wire” with you for your next trip.

You only need two things to get started – HandBrake and VLC Media Player. And they’re both completely free.

As of version 0.9.3, Handbrake requires VLC Media Player in order to properly rip DVDs. If you've installed VLC, you won't see this screen. If not, let HandBrake install it.

Select the title you want to rip. This is almost always the one with the longest runtime.

Select the folder you want to rip your movie to and give it a file name you'll remember

HandBrake comes loaded with presets - select the device you'll use to watch your movie.

When HandBrake finishes, drag and drop the finished file in iTunes and sync. Your movie will work on any iOS device.

The final step? Watch and enjoy your movie.

Now check out some other fun and useful applications

Click here to see 10 awesome apps from the Mac App Store →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.