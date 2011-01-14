HOW TO: Get Your DVDs On Your iPhone

There’s no need to buy a hard copy of a movie for home as well as a digital copy for your iPhone.



A piece of software called HandBrake makes it foolproof to rip your DVD collection to your computer’s hard drive and load movies onto your portable device.

When was the last time you actually enjoyed an in-flight movie? Take a season of “The Wire” with you for your next trip.

You only need two things to get started – HandBrake and VLC Media Player. And they’re both completely free.

