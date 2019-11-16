Wendy's is giving away free food in honour of its 50th birthday — here's how to get some

Irene Jiang / Business Insider The Frosty was one of five original products on the Wendy’s menu.

Wendy’s is celebrating its 50th birthday with free food.

Customers can access the free options by downloading the Wendy’s app and using the scanner on a Wendy’s cup or take-out bag.

The chain released also released a new Birthday Cake Frosty in honour of the occasion.

The free-item promotion lasts through January 3, 2020, Thrillist reported.

Customers who download the Wendy’s app can use the scanner tool on any Wendy’s cup or takeout bag that comes with a purchase. This will unlock free menu items that can be redeemed on another trip to Wendy’s and can include a cheeseburger, fries, a frosty, and more, Thrillist reported.

The chain tweeted about the promotion on Monday.

Oh, just rolling out free food for our 50th birthday nbd. pic.twitter.com/7EkNQLMLKA — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 11, 2019

The chain also launched a limited-edition Birthday Cake Frosty and Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae at participating Wendy’s locations in honour of its 50th anniversary on Friday.

Wendy’s was founded on November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. Today, there are more than 6,700 Wendy’s locations across the world.

