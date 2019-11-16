Wendy's is giving away free food in honour of its 50th birthday — here's how to get some

Shoshy Ciment
Irene Jiang / Business InsiderThe Frosty was one of five original products on the Wendy’s menu.

Wendy’s is turning 50 and celebrating with free food.

Customers who download the Wendy’s app can use the scanner tool on any Wendy’s cup or takeout bag that comes with a purchase. This will unlock free menu items that can be redeemed on another trip to Wendy’s and can include a cheeseburger, fries, a frosty, and more, Thrillist reported.

The chain tweeted about the promotion on Monday.

The chain also launched a limited-edition Birthday Cake Frosty and Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae at participating Wendy’s locations in honour of its 50th anniversary on Friday.

Wendy’s was founded on November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. Today, there are more than 6,700 Wendy’s locations across the world.

