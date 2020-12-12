How to get VLC on a Roku device by mirroring the media player in 2 different ways

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can mirror VLC on a Roku in a few simple steps.

You can get VLC on Roku by mirroring the VLC player from an Android device or Windows computer.

VLC is a popular media player for many platforms, but it’s not available for direct download on Roku.

Here’s how to set up and mirror your Android or Windows device to a Roku player.

VLC (VideoLAN Client) is a popular open-source media player for a variety of platforms including Windows and Android devices. Unfortunately, Roku is not one of VLC’s supported devices, so there is no direct way to install or use the VLC player on a Roku TV or media player. However, you can get VLC on a Roku by mirroring content from your Android phone or from your Windows computer.

Before you begin, make sure that screen mirroring is enabled on your Roku device. To do that, follow the instructions in the first section of our article on mirroring to a Roku device, under “How to set up Roku for mirroring.”

Then make sure that VLC is installed on the device you plan to mirror â€” you can install VLC on your Android device or VLC on Windows.

How to get VLC on Roku by mirroring from Windows



1. Install the VLC app on Windows, then launch.

2. Click the Notification icon at the bottom right of the Windows desktop.

3. If needed to see all the icons, click “Expand.” Then find and click “Connect.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Connect’ from the Notification icon on the desktop.

4. In the pane that pops out of the right side of the desktop, find and select your Roku device.

Dave Johnson Select your Roku device when it appears.

5. On the TV, use the Roku remote to select “Allow.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Be sure to allow the content from your PC to appear on the Roku.

Your PC should now be mirrored on the Roku. Open the VLC Player app â€” its contents should be displayed on the TV.

How to get VLC on Roku by mirroring from Android



1. Install the VLC app on your Android.

2. You can mirror to Roku from almost any Android device, but the name of the mirror feature varies depending on which Android device you are using. In general, you can find it by swiping down from the top of the screen to display the quick-access icons (or open Settings and select “Connection and sharing”). Some of the names that this feature goes by includes Cast, Screen Cast, Smart View, Quick Connect, HTC Connect, and Smart Share. Find the casting feature for your phone and tap it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start casting from your phone. On this Samsung Galaxy, the feature is called “Smart View,” but the name will vary from phone to phone.

3. Make sure you enable casting. Look for your Roku to appear in the list of devices and then tap it. You might need to confirm you want to do this.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select the Roku device when you see it.

4. On the TV, use the Roku remote to select “Allow.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Allow the Roku to mirror your phone, and you can access VLC from your Roku.

Your Android phone’s screen should now be mirrored on the Roku. Open the VLC Player app and watch the mirrored videos on your TV screen.

