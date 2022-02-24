How to get verified on Facebook and receive a blue check mark that marks your account as authentic

Not everyone can get the blue check for verification on Facebook. Facebook; Savanna Durr/Insider

You can apply to get verified on Facebook through the desktop version of the website.

Receiving a blue verification check on Facebook requires you to be a public figure or of public interest.

You can become verified on Facebook either through a page or personal profile.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Social media is full of fake accounts. So it makes sense that companies like TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook allow certain accounts to become “verified,” as a way to signal that they’re the real deal.

Facebook uses a blue check to show that the company has verified a page or person of public interest (think celebrities or big brand names).

When your page is verified, you’ll receive a checkmark next to your name. Kyle Wilson/Insider

Verification is free and cannot be purchased – anyone attempting to sell verification is most likely running a scam or at least violating Facebook policy; badges granted under policy violations that are discovered can be removed without warning.

What do you need to get verified on Facebook?

For those seeking the blue check mark, here’s what you’ll need to qualify:

A cover photo

A profile photo

A name that follows Facebook’s guidelines

Content posted to the account

Be able to provide a government-issued I.D. like a driver’s license, national identification card or passport (profiles only)

Be able to provide a document (like your organization’s phone or utility bill, a certificate or formation, articles or incorporation, or tax documents) with a watermark, for pages not representing a person

How to apply to get verified on Facebook

To get verified, you’ll need to use the desktop version of Facebook.

1. Go to facebook.com and log into your account.

2. Go to this link and fill it out, including adding in a reason why your account should be verified.

You’ll have to provide a copy of your photo ID to become verified. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Hit Send.

You’ll get a notification after Facebook has started reviewing your request, and in the event that it’s denied, you’d be able to re-apply 30 days after rejection.