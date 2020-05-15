How to get Twitch Prime, Twitch's membership service with access to free games and exclusive features

- To sign up for Twitch Prime, you’ll need to sign up for either an Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership.
- If you have Amazon Prime, you already have access to Twitch Prime – you just have to connect your Twitch account to your Amazon account.
Twitch Prime is a paid version of Twitch, which gives users a free channel subscription every month, access to free game downloads and in-game loot, and more.
If you have Amazon Prime (or a Prime Video membership), you already get Twitch Prime for free. It’s just a matter of connecting your Twitch account to your Amazon account.
If you don’t have either kind of Amazon membership, you’ll have to sign up for one to access Twitch Prime.
Here’s how to sign up for Twitch Prime, whether you have Amazon Prime or not. You can do this using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.
How to get Twitch Prime if you don’t have Amazon Prime
1. Go to twitch.tv and log into your account. Once you’re logged in, click
2. Click “Try Prime” in the bar at the top of the screen. If you don’t see it, click the crown icon on the right instead, and then select “Start Your Free Trial.”
3. Select “Activate Twitch Prime” at the top of the page.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to create your account, if needed, and add your payment information.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon account, if you don’t already have one, and then subscribe to either Amazon Prime ($US119 per year or $US12.99 per month) or a Prime Video membership ($US8.99 per month) to get Twitch Prime.
For more information on what an Amazon Prime account gets you, check out our article, “‘What is Amazon Prime?’: The best features of Prime, Amazon’s wildly popular membership program.”
How to get Twitch Prime if you already have Amazon Prime
1. Go to Amazon.com and search for “Twitch Prime.”
2. At the top of the results page, select “Learn More.”
3. Click the yellow “Connect your Twitch Account” button.
From there, you’ll be directed to either log in or sign up for a Twitch account. After you complete that, you’ll be able to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts, and start accessing the perks that come with Twitch Prime.
