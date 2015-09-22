Instagram fitness star Paige Hathaway reveals her easy secret to perfectly toned arms

It’s all about the arms. No matter how many curls we do, it seems we’re never doing enough to get toned biceps and triceps.

Instagram fitness celebrity Paige Hathaway has amassed 2.6 million followers on Instagram and another 3.6 million followers on Facebook sharing her diet and exercise advice. When it comes to great arms for men and women she says the obvious choice is weightlifting, but that’s not all.

Her secret? Resistance bands.

“Lift a lift with weights and follow it with a band exercise. Do a curl or whatever you choose to do for your exercise and immediately follow it with the same motion using resistance bands. Do double the reps with the bands,” she tells Tech Insider.



Hathaway says you can apply this trick with exercises for other body parts too, especially legs.

The bands vary in resistance so be sure to select one that allows you to do double the reps as the weight exercise.

“Those resistance bands are really awesome. No one really uses them or knows about them and they are cheap. You can carry them in your gym bag; they weigh nothing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.