7 of the best ways to travel to and around London

Passengers walk through the arrivals hall after landing at London Heathrow Airport in west London.

London is easily accessible from most major cities around the world.

Many direct flights are available, and excellent public transit makes it simple to explore the city.

London has more international airports than any other city — six in total. International trains like Eurostar also serve the city, and you may even board transatlantic boats if you’d rather bob along on the waves instead of soaring in the skies.

Here are the best options for getting to and around London.

Heathrow Airport

Over 80 airlines operate out of Heathrow Airport‘s four terminals, flying tens of millions of passengers to over 200 destinations annually. From Heathrow, you may take a cab, ride-hailing service, rental car, train, tube, or coach to your desired location.

Gatwick Airport

The international Gatwick Airport is a hub for British Airways and more than 35 other airlines, including low-cost EasyJet. Once you arrive at Gatwick you can take a cab, rental car, ride-hailing service, train, or coach to your destination. You may also take the Gatwick Express, a train that runs every 15 minutes and deposits you at London Victoria Station in half an hour.

London Stansted

Flights from international destinations like Greece and Germany take off from and arrive at London Stansted, with over 25 airlines serving the airport. The airport is about 35 miles (56km) or about an hour’s drive from London. A taxi, car, coach, or train can get you to Liverpool Street in under 50 minutes.

Riding the London Underground. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once you’re settled in and ready to explore, many local transit options make it easy to get around the city.

The Tube

The Tube, which is London’s underground metro system, is perhaps the most popular method of transportation in London, serving millions of passengers daily across 270 stations on color-coded lines. Look up the stations in advance to plan your route as it can be confusing. However, this is the best way to efficiently navigate the city.

Bus services

You’ll easily recognize London’s buses as the big, iconic red double-deckers you’ve seen in movies. While slower than the Tube, they can still get you where you’d like to go, and cheaply. Check out the stations and schedules to plan your journey.

Car services and taxis

It’s typically easy to find an Uber in London, especially since black cabs can be pricey. But you may want to take this taxi service at least once — because cabbies are required to take a notoriously difficult test known as “the Knowledge” that takes years of study, they’re some of the best cab drivers in the world.

Trains

Train stations abound in London, and if you’re staying on the outskirts, you’ll soon become familiar with their locations as they tend to be in spots where there isn’t a Tube nearby. Known as the Overground or National Rail, these trains are quick and efficient but can be pricier than the Tube. Note that kids aged five and older will be charged for a ticket.

